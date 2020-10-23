Keep NC Beautiful to host electronics and metals collection Nov. 5

Keep Nebraska City Beautiful and Cross Electronic Recycling of Omaha will host an electronics and metals collection event from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Rowe Memorial Public Safety Building parking lot on the corner of 16th Street and Central Avenue.

Organizers say they are collecting “anything with a cord, battery, or motor, regardless if it is working or not.”

Environmental fees will be charged for televisions and CRT monitors ( fees depend on screen size), microwaves ($20), and batteries ($1 per pound). All other items will be recycled for free.