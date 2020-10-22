Morton-James Public Library's Halloween party to be online this year

Nebraska City News-Press

The Morton-James Public Library will be holding their annual Halloween party online this year with pre-recorded videos that will be available to view on the Morton-James Public Library website (www.morton-jamespubliclibrary.com) from Friday, Oct. 30, through Sunday, Nov. 1.

Videos will include reading Halloween-themed picture books, a Halloween-themed sign language lesson, and a slideshow of community members showing off their Halloween costumes.

To be in the Library's virtual “parade,” send pictures in your Halloween costumes by Wednesday, Oct. 28, to mortonjameslibrary@gmail.com and library staff will include them in the slideshow on the website during the virtual Halloween event.

No names will be used. All ages and pets welcome!

Please call the Library at 402-873-5609 or email mortonjameslibrary@gmail.com with any questions.