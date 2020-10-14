Census Bureau to conclude national count on Oct. 15

Nebraska City News-Press

The Census Bureau has announced that more than 99.9 percent of housing units have been accounted for in the 2020 Census. Self-response and field data collection operations for the 2020 Census will conclude on Oct. 15.

Specifically:

Internet self-response will be available across the nation through Oct. 15, 2020 through 11:59 pm Hawaii Standard Time (HST), (through 5:59 am Eastern Daylight Time on Oct. 16, 2020). Visit 2020Census.gov to respond today.

Phone response will be available for its regularly scheduled time on Oct. 15, 2020. Click here for schedule and a list of numbers.

Paper responses must be postmarked by Oct. 15, 2020.

Nonresponse Followup census takers will continue resolving nonresponding addresses through the end of the day on Oct. 15, 2020.

The U.S. Census Bureau is currently updating 2020Census.gov, Census.gov, as well as all external and internal guidance to reflect the schedule update.