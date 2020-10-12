Peru State announces homecoming court for 2020

Nebraska City News-Press

Peru State College announced its 2020 Homecoming Court. Seniors were crowned as the 2020 Homecoming King and Queen on Saturday, October 3, during the annual homecoming football game.

All candidates were selected by the student body and honored at the Homecoming game.

King and Queen Candidates

Vivian Brown is the daughter of Kate and Rusty Brown. She is from Wichita, Kansas. Brown is majoring in Early Childhood. She is currently serving as the President of Peru Association of Student Athletes, a Heart of America Association of Student Athletes member, a Student Ambassador, a Top Cat, and a member of the golf team. After Graduation, Vivian plans be a kindergarten or Pre-K special education teacher.

Gage Hansen is the son of Amelia and George Hansen. He is from Omaha, Nebraska. Hansen is majoring in Health and Physical education with endorsements in coaching and English as a Second Language. On campus he is involved in the Peru Student Education Association, Christian Student Fellowship, is a Resident Assistant, and is the water boy for the football team. Hansen’s future plans are to become a teacher and to spend the rest of his life with Vivian Brown.

Bailey Johnson is the daughter of Nate and Annette Johnson. She is from Johnson, Nebraska. Bailey is majoring in Elementary Education with an Endorsement in English as a Second Language. She is very involved on campus with serving as a Student Senator, as a Resident Assistant and as the President of the American Sign Language Club. She is also a cheerleader, a member of the Peru Association of Student Athletes, Peru Student Education Association, Rotaract, and the Outdoor Life Club. Bailey’s future plans are to teach elementary school or english language learners.

Tyler Harms is the son of Thad Harms and Susie Kreifels. He is from Falls City, Nebraska. Harms is double majoring in Business Management and Marketing. He also serves as the Student Trustee for the Nebraska State College System and a resident assistant. Harms is a member of Phi Beta Lambda and plays club golf and e-sports. Upon graduation Tyler plans to go to graduate school.

Jaelynn Muhr is the daughter of Jason and Cassandra Muhr. She is from Mitchell, Nebraska. Jaelynn is majoring in Elementary Education and K-12 Music Education with an emphasis in Voice and Piano. On campus, Muhr is a Resident Assistant, the President of National Association for Music Education, and a member of Christian Student Fellowship. Her future plans include teaching elementary school while continuing music on the side in her church or by teaching private lessons.

Travis Reed is the son of Jeff and Nancy Reed. He is from Hickman, Nebraska. Travis is majoring in Social Science Education. On campus, Reed is on the football team, a member of the Peru Association of Student Athletics, and plays intramural sports. Upon graduation, Travis plans to become a middle school or high school social studies teacher and to coach athletics.

Shianna Oestreich is the daughter of Todd and Carla Oestreich. She is from Hadar, Nebraska. Oestreich is majoring in Disease and Human Health with a minor in Accounting. She participates in the RHOP Program in Physical Therapy, Alpha Chi, Intramural Supervisor-Referee, Club Volleyball, and a Resident Assistant. She is a Medical Lab Assistant and a CNA at Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home. Oestreich’s future plans are to attend the University of Nebraska – Medical Center in order to receive her Doctorate in Physical Therapy.

Nick Novak is the son of Mark and Lorrie Novak. He is from Dawson, Nebraska. Novak is majoring in Criminal Justice with a minor in Drug and Alcohol Counseling. On campus he is involved in football, Criminal Justice Club, and intramurals. Upon graduation, Nick plans to either join the military or become a member of the law enforcement in rural Nebraska.

Abby Friesel is the daughter of Tim and Dawn Friesel. She is from Pawnee City, Nebraska. Friesel is majoring in Biochemistry and minoring in Psychology. On campus she is involved in the RHOP Program, club golf, Tri Beta Biological Honor Society, National Society of Leadership and Success and is the President of the Rotaract Club. Upon graduation Friesel will attend the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Pharmacy.

Isaac Simpson is the son of Jim and Tasha Simpson. He is from Papillion, Nebraska. Isaac is majoring in Elementary Education. On campus he is an active member of Peru Association of Student Athletes and he plays on the basketball team. In the future, Simpson plans to teach elementary school and coach high school athletics.

Emily Oestmann is the daughter of Darren and Amy Oestmann. She is from Johnson, Nebraska. Oestmann is majoring in graphic design with a minor in marketing. On campus she participates in Christian Student Fellowship, Club Golf, being a Resident Assistant, and she is an independent videographer. Emily’s future plans are running her videography business and become an American Poultry Asociation judge.

Jeff Hart is the son of Brian and Amy Hart. He is from Elkhorn, Nebraska. Hart is majoring in elementary education. He participates in Christian Student Fellowship, Catholic Union, National Society of Leaderhship Success and cross country. His future plans are to become a teacher as well as a coach.

Addison Gyhra is the daughter of Anthony and Carol Gyhra. She is from Auburn, Nebraska. Gyhra is majoring in Elementary Education. On campus she is on the dance team, and is a part of the Peru Athletic Student Association. Gyhra’s future plans include becoming a first-grade teacher and coaching a dance team.

Quaid Anthony is the son of Jill and Steve Anthony. He is from Lincoln, Nebraska. Anthony’s major is Mathematics. On campus he is the president of math club, participates in e-sports and is a resident assistant. Anthony’s future plans are to get a doctorate degree in mathematics.

Alaina Fullerton is the daughter of Brooke and Dan Fullerton. She is from Lincoln, Nebraska. Fullerton is majoring in Special and Elementary Education. On campus she participates in cheerleading, Christian Student Fellowship and Campus Activities Board. Fullerton’s future plan is to become an influential teacher to young minds.