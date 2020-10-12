Oestreich and Simpson named 2020 Homecoming Queen and King

Nebraska City News-Press

Seniors Shianna Oestreich and Isaac Simpson were crowned as the 2020 Homecoming King and Queen on Saturday, October 3, during the annual homecoming football game.

Shianna Oestreich is the daughter of Todd and Carla Oestreich. She is from Hadar, Nebraska.

Oestreich is majoring in Disease and Human Health with a minor in Accounting. She participates in the RHOP Program in Physical Therapy, Alpha Chi, Intramural Supervisor-Referee, Club Volleyball, and a Resident Assistant. She is also a is a Medical Lab Assistant and a CNA at Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home. Oestreich’s future plans are to attend the University of Nebraska – Medical Center in order to receive her Doctorate in Physical Therapy.

Isaac Simpson is the son of Jim and Tasha Simpson. He is from Papillion, Nebraska.

Isaac is majoring in Elementary Education. On campus he is an active member of Peru Association of Student Athletes and he plays on the basketball team. In the future, Simpson plans to teach elementary school and coach high school athletics.