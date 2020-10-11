Women Managing Ag Land Conference set Dec. 2

Nebraska City News-Press

The second annual Women Managing Ag Land Conference will be Dec. 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. CDT. This conference offers learning opportunities for female farmland owners and tenants looking to improve their business management skills while navigating the challenges of owning and renting agricultural land.

This hybrid event allows participants the opportunity to attend one of three in-person locations or via Zoom. The keynote address, “Finding Happiness in the Craziness of Life,” will be delivered by Kathy Peterson, a farmer from Storm Lake, Iowa, and founder of PeopleWorks, Inc. She will also conduct a workshop, titled “Working with You is Killing Me!”

Peterson’s keynote and workshop will be broadcast live from the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center, near Mead, to meeting locations in Kearney and Scottsbluff.

The in-person locations are:

Near Mead: Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center, 1071 County Road G, Ithaca

Kearney: Holiday Inn Convention Center, 110 South 2nd Avenue

Scottsbluff: Panhandle Research and Extension Center, 4502 Ave. I

Due to COVID-19, attendance at the three in-person locations will be limited, and health measures will be implemented. Participants may also live stream the event from their own device via Zoom.

Participants will also have access to on-demand workshops on owning and renting agricultural land, including:

“Improve your Ag Lease by Improving the Landlord/Tenant Relationship,” presented by Extension Educator Allan Vyhnalek;

“NextGen: A Win-Win for Beginning Farmers & Asset Owners,” by Karla Bahm, with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture;

“Navigating Uncertainty in 2021: Nebraska Land Values & Cash Rental Rates,” with Agricultural Economist Jim Jansen; and more.

Registration on or before Nov. 18 is $25 and increases to $30 on or after Nov. 19. Registrations for in-person locations will close Nov. 29. Lunch is included at each in-person site.

This conference is hosted by Nebraska Extension and inspired by Annie's Project. This material is based upon work supported by USDA-NIFA under Award Number 2020-70017-32735 and by Farm Credit Services of America.

Visit https://wia.unl. edu/WMAL for more information.