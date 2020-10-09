Hemp forum to be October Hot Topic

Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce, Inc., has announced the “Educational Hemp Production Forum” as the topic for the Wednesday, Oct. 14, Hot Topics discussion. Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from Derek Kats, Colin Fury and Dr. Andrea Holmes and they present an educational forum and answer all of your questions as to what hemp production is and the possibility of buying the old VF Mall site. Hot Topics is a public forum held from 8 to 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. New Venue: Hot Topics this month will be held at Valentino's, 1710 S. 11th St. Please call the NCTC office for more information. 402-873-6654.