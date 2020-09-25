Gov. Ricketts, state senators, and National Guard celebrate passage of LB 450

Nebraska City News-Press

Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted a ceremonial bill signing on Sept. 24 to celebrate LB 450 becoming law. He was joined by state senators; the Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard, Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac; and other leaders from the Nebraska National Guard.

LB 450 expands the tuition assistance available to members of the National Guard. The bill increases the tuition credit for a baccalaureate degree from 75 oercent of resident tuition to 100 percent of resident tuition. The bill also creates a tuition credit of 50 percent of resident tuition for graduate and professional degrees.

LB 450 was sponsored by Senator Anna Wishart and co-sponsored by Senators Tom Brewer, John Lowe, and Megan Hunt.

The Nebraska Legislature passed LB 450 by a vote of 48-0 on Aug. 13. Gov. Ricketts officially signed it into law on Aug, 17.