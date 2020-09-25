NCTC Scarecrow Contest seeks entries

Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce is once again asking local businesses to decorate for Halloween.

The fifth annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest will take place during the month of October. Participants will display a scarecrow outside of their business and voters will select a winner.

To minimize contact and reduce waste, voting this year will be done online. Photographs of each scarecrow will be able to be viewed on the Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce Facebook page; voters can indicate their favorite by “liking” that specific scarecrow’s image. The scarecrow with the most “likes” at the end of the month will be named the People’s Choice. In addition, a panel of judges will select an overall winner.

Businesses interested in participating are asked to submit an entry form to NCTC by Friday, Oct. 2. \

Entry forms can be found on the NCTC website and at their office at 806 1st Avenue.

The contest runs from Friday, Oct. 9, through Saturday, Oct. 31.