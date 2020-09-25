Engler program offers virtual Lincoln Startup week sessions Oct. 5-6

Nebraska City News-Press

The Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is hosting four online sessions during Techstars Startup Week Online Lincoln, a free, five-day celebration of the community to builds momentum and opportunity around entrepreneurship.

During the week of Oct. 5, daily sessions will be led virtually by local entrepreneurs and community members. Anyone interested in moving Nebraska’s entrepreneurship forward is invited to attend the following virtual events hosted by Engler:

“Live Podcast: The Entrepreneurship Mindset” on Monday, Oct. 5 from 12-1 p.m.: Join Engler Director Tom Field for a live episode of The Engler Journey Podcast and dig into the best asset to start something–the right mindset.

“How to Find your Business Idea” on Tuesday Oct. 6 from 1-2 p.m.: Brennan Costello from the Engler Entrepreneurship Program will walk through the 'Ideation Drills.' The proven strategy helps build a pathway to launching a new enterprise and focuses on getting to the first step of entrepreneurship–the idea.

“Entrepreneurship as a Student” on Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 2-3 p.m.: Thinking about entrepreneurship as a high school or a college student? Bring questions and challenges for Engler's student entrepreneur panel to dive into how they started as students.

“How to Get an Internship at a Startup” on Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 5-6 p.m.: Few experiences provide the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of enterprise building faster than being involved in a startup. Join a panel of local startup leaders who will share what they look for when hiring interns.

All sessions will be available for the public to attend via Zoom. View access the full schedule of Lincoln Startup Week here.

The Engler Entrepreneurship exists to embolden our people on the courageous pursuit of their purpose through the art and practice of entrepreneurship. For more information, visit engler.unl.edu.