NC mayor proclaims Community Day of Prayer tomorrow

Saturday, Sept. 26, has been proclaimed as a Day of Prayer in Nebraska City, following a request from the Nebraska City Ministerial Association to the Nebraska City City Council.

Mayor Bryan Bequette made the proclamation during Monday’s City Council meeting.

“I do hereby request all residents make this day one where they take time to pause and to seek the guidance of their God,” said Bequette in his proclamation.

“Further, to visit their house of worship and to reflect on their faith journey and to ask forgiveness for the instances in which they have fallen short,” he said.