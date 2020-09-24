NDA Director Wellman selected as MASDA president

Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Steve Wellman has been selected to serve as the 2021-2022 president of the Midwest Association of State Departments of Agriculture (MASDA).

Wellman accepted this position during the Association’s annual meeting held virtually earlier in September.

Wellman will work with other state agricultural leaders in the Midwest to promote, support and advance ag producers, agribusinesses and the industry as a whole.

MASDA is comprised of the Departments of Agriculture from 13 Midwestern states: Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“MASDA is where state ag leaders come together to represent agriculture in the Midwest,” said Wellman.

“Each of our states has unique ag specialties and challenges, but we also share common goals, like creating new markets for our ag products and building on existing ones. This group addresses those challenges and goals and gives a unified voice to ag producers and agribusinesses in the Midwest,” he said.

Wellman became NDA’s 27th director in December 2017, after being appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Wellman brings a broad range of experience to the position having farmed in Nebraska for 35 years and also serving on various agricultural organizations and advisory committees at the federal, state and local level.

Wellman will host the annual MASDA meeting in Nebraska in June.