Inside lane closures on N-2 for Lincoln South Beltway

Nebraska City News-Press

Weather permitting, beginning Sept. 30, the inside lanes on N-2 will be closed between South 98th Street and South 134th Street for construction of the Lincoln South Beltway, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). This closure is anticipated for one month.

The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT / and www.twitter.com/LNKSouthBeltway.