Ricketts proclaims Hunting and Fishing Day across Nebraska

Governor Pete Ricketts has proclaimed Saturday, Sept. 26 as National Hunting and Fishing Day in Nebraska during a ceremony Sept. 22 at the State Capitol.

The proclamation recognizes the contributions Nebraska’s sportsmen and women make to the state’s conservation efforts and economic well-being.

“Nebraska is blessed with abundant wildlife, and our outdoorsmen and women have done great work to steward our natural resources through the years,” said Gov. Ricketts.

“I encourage Nebraskans to take along a friend, neighbor, or family member when they hunt and fish this fall. It’s important for all of us to pass along our love for these activities to a new generation of Nebraskans," he said.

National Hunting and Fishing Day is celebrated the fourth Saturday of every September. Hunting and fishing have an annual economic impact of over one billion dollars in Nebraska and support nearly 12,000 jobs in the state. Purchases of hunting and fishing permits also help fund the stewardship of Nebraska’s fish and wildlife.