NCTC to host ribbon cutting, open house Tuesday

Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce Inc. announces the Open House and Ribbon Cutting of “Little Things Boutique” at 615 Central Ave. on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The open house will run from 4 to 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The ribbon cutting will take place at 5:15 p.m.

Join NCTC and welcome our newest member—Little Things Boutique, Baby and Children’s Clothing store, owned and operated by Cindy Gude.

Please call the NCTC office at 402-873-6654 for more information.