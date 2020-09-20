UNMC to host farm safety webinar Monday

Nebraska City News-Press

As part of National Farm Safety and Health Week, farmers and ranchers are invited to participate in a free webinar on tractor and equipment safety on Sept. 21 at noon central time.

"Planting the Seeds of Tractor and Machinery Safety" will cover hazards associated with agricultural tractors and machinery and how to prevent injuries. Attendees also will be provided with teaching and training resources.

The webinar will be presented by Aaron Yoder, PhD, of the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health.

Traditionally, tractors and machinery have been a leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries on and around farms and ranches. In 2019 there were six fatalities in Nebraska related to tractor and equipment operation.

To register for "Planting the Seeds of Tractor and Machinery Safety" go to: agrisafe.org. The webinar is listed on the right side of the page.

For a list of other free webinars offered during National Farm Safety and Health Week visit agrisafe.org.