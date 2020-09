Nebraska City News-Press

The Nebraska statewide COVID-19 case total, as of 5:45 p.m. CT Sept. 18 is 40,387, an increase of 2,546 from last Friday.

There were eight new COVID-19-related deaths in the state, for a total of 442. A total of 30,509 Nebraskans diagnosed with COVID-19 have since recovered.

The daily average of positive cases for Sept. 12-18 is 364 compared to a daily average of 311 last week, and 318 and 259 in recent weeks.