Nebraska Game and Parks to offer interactive online hunting workshops

Nebraska City News-Press

Unravel the mystery and excitement of hunting by joining Nebraska Game and Parks educators for online Hunting Happy Hour workshops.

Starting Sept. 22, these interactive Zoom-based sessions cover everything from basic hunting to waterfowl hunting, upland bird hunting and big game hunting with bow, firearm and muzzleloader. Workshops give newcomers the confidence and knowledge to seek out their own adventures this fall and beyond.

Hunting Happy Hour workshops are ideal for adults with little to no hunting experience who are interested in learning. Sign up and enjoy one or several 60-minute sessions from the comfort of your home or office.

Registration is required, and sessions are limited to 25 participants each. To learn more and register, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/workshops.