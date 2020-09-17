Outdoor Studio series planned at Schramm Ed Center

Nebraska City News-Press

Schramm Education Center, located at 21502 W Highway 31 in Gretna, is hosting an Outdoor Studio series at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays that explores creative ways to record nature observations on paper.

The one-hour sessions, designed for adults, will examine natural wonders such as birds, bones, insects and leaves. The cost is $5 per session, which includes the time in the education center prior to class beginning.

Register online at bit.ly/OutdoorStudio. Classes will be capped at 15 participants.

Schedule

Sept. 23 — Drawing Birds: Drawing birds offers a way to combine interests in art and science. Learn the basics of how to draw a bird from sketch to final product.

Sept. 30 — Hand Lettering: When sketching and journaling, people often add labels, titles, facts or stories to their work. Learn a few easy ways to create creative-looking letters for one’s art.

Oct. 7 — Incorporating Stamps & Memorabilia in Journal Entries: Play around with different ways to incorporate memorabilia like stamps, fliers, photos and more into a journal entry.

Oct. 14 — Leaves & Leaf Rubbings: Collect leaves from the forest and try out new art techniques with them.

Oct. 21 — Drawing Insects: Learn about what makes an insect an insect, and then practice drawing them in a scientifically accurate way.

Oct. 28 — Bones: Georgia O’Keefe Inspired: Use watercolors and real bones to create artwork inspired by the Southwest art of Georgia O’Keefe.

Supplies for class will be provided, though participants are welcome to bring their own nature journal, pencil, colored pencils and/or other art supplies.

Classes will primarily be held outside, for any moved indoors, participants will need to socially distance and wear a mask.

For more information, follow the Schramm Education Center on Facebook.