The Nebraska City Board of Health will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, in the Council Chambers of the Rowe Memorial Public Safety Complex, 1518 Central Ave. The meeting will be available via the Zoom platform as well as in person.

To access the meeting via Zoom, visit https://zoom.us/j/580692562 or call 312-616-6799 and enter Meeting ID 580692562.