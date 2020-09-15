Humanities Nebraska offers additional pandemic grants

Nebraska City News-Press

Beginning today (Sept. 15) and with a deadline of Oct. 1, Humanities Nebraska will again be accepting grant applications from Nebraska museums, historic sites and other cultural nonprofit organizations for pandemic relief funds.

Funding for these grants has been provided by the Nebraska Cultural Endowment in an unprecedented special distribution designed to help support Nebraska’s arts and humanities organizations by keeping their doors open and sta employed, while investing in delivering programming in innovative ways.

Nebraska Cultural Endowment funds are distributed to their two member partners, Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Arts Council. These two organizations in turn provide funding to arts and humanities organizations across the state. Humanities Nebraska will manage distributions of $150,000.

Eligible organizations include:

Non-profits with 501(c) status

Public institutions of higher education

State and local government agencies

Federally recognized Native American tribal governments

Those who apply to Humanities Nebraska for these grants must demonstrate that a commit- ment to public humanities is a signi cant component of the organization’s overall mission. The National Endowment for the Humanities has de ned the humanities as including (but not limited to) history, literature, languages, jurisprudence, philosophy, comparative religion, archaeology, ethics, the social sciences when they employ humanistic perspectives, and the history, theory, and criticism of the arts.

Eligible organizations may request up to $10,000 in unrestricted funding to assist with programs, retention of sta , and general operating support during the COVID-19 crisis. Based on the number of applications expected, awards will generally be made in the range of $1,000 to $5,000, depending on organizational budget size, but in some circumstances may be higher. This grant does not require a match or cost-share.

Organizations can view the o cial grant guidelines and apply online at humanitiesnebraska.org by the October 1, 2020 deadline.

https://humanitiesnebraska.org/