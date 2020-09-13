`Leadership in Turbulent Times' topic of 2020 Governor's Lecture in the Humanities

Doris Kearns Goodwin will deliver the 25th annual Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. Central, as scheduled. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Goodwin will deliver her lecture live via video technology from Massachusetts. The lecture is presented by Humanities Nebraska (HN) and the E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues (ENTF), along with co-sponsors Duncan Family Trust, the University of Nebraska, and Union Pacific.

Goodwin, a widely acclaimed presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, will speak on the topic of her most recent bestselling book, “Leadership in Turbulent Times.” She will explore the life stories and leadership qualities of four U.S. presidents—Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Lyndon B. Johnson. She will also be answering questions from the audience at the end of her lecture. Immediately prior to the lecture, Natalie Hahn will receive the 2020 Sower Award in the Humanities.

“While I am so disappointed that the pandemic is preventing me from traveling to Lincoln to be there with you in person, I’m excited that today’s technology allows me to virtually deliver the Governor’s Lecture and engage with all of you—Nebraska students, humanities supporters, and others interested in ‘Leadership in Turbulent Times’,” said Doris Kearns Goodwin.

The free public lecture can be viewed at home or in person at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, where audience limitations, assigned seating, and masks will ensure safe social distancing. Pre-registration for the lecture is required to receive the livestream viewing link. The lecture will not be available for future viewing, only live at 7:30 p.m. CST on Sept. 22.

Anyone interested may acquire access to the lecture livestream at tickets.liedcenter.org/ events/2270 or by using the free Lied Center for Performing Arts app. On the website or app, select the second option, “Register for Livestream.” You will then select “1” from the “Free Promo” menu and “Add to Cart.” When you check out, you will be asked to create an online account with your contact information for the Lied Center so that they can email you the view- ing link. A confirmation, a link to watch the lecture, and a reminder two days before the event will be emailed to you by the Lied Center. Sponsors and supporters of the event will receive their tickets or login information directly from Humanities Nebraska.

For the most current details, please consult the Humanities Nebraska website at www.HumanitiesNebraska.org .

Humanities Nebraska is a private nonpro t with a mission to help Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human. HN is funded in part by the NEH, private donations, an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to bene t the arts and humanities in Nebraska. Additional support for the Governor’s Lecture has been provided by numerous co-sponsors, grand benefactors, benefactors, sponsors, sustainers and supporters.