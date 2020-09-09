Husker Harvest Days presentations go virtual in 2020

Nebraska City News-Press

Husker Harvest Days along with Nebraska Extension invites Nebraskans to participate in the Farm Progress Virtual Experience Sept. 15-17, where usual best of show exhibitors will merge into a powerhouse virtual experience.

“Creating a virtual farm show that has value to farmers and our exhibitors is important to all of us,” said Matt Jungmann, National Events Director for Farm Progress. “An important focus for the virtual event is that the field demonstration are captured on the show sites. Where the machine would have run if the show had gone on.”

“Knowledge that Helps Cultivate Opportunities,” is the theme of Nebraska Extension’s program this year and will highlight topics in the areas of:

Reproduction and nutrition strategies in cattle, presented by UNL Beef Systems

Soil health management practices, presented by the Cover Crop/Soil Health Team

Water management decisions, presented by the Irrigation and Water Utilization Team

Utilizing agriculture technologies on farms to improve productivity, profitability, and sustainability, presented by the Precision Agriculture Team

Pest management and pesticide application practices, presented by the Pest Management Team

Farm financials education and analysis for successful operations, presented by the Department of Agricultural Economics

Environmental impacts, presented by Community Environment

Mental health for agricultural producers, presented by Rural Wellness

Developing agricultural leadership, presented by the Nebraska LEAD Program

Youth programs in college and career success, presented by the Career & College Readiness Team

Choosing University of Nebraska agriculture education programs, presented by the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture

“It is the hope of the Nebraska Extension, CASNR, and NCTA Husker Harvest Days teams that the information being provided will help participants increase their knowledge to help cultivate opportunities and to develop strong solutions to the diverse issues that are facing rural Nebraskans,” Ronald Seymour, Nebraska Extension Educator.

To learn more about topics being presented by Nebraska Extension at Husker Harvest Days this year, visit extension.unl.edu