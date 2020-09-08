USDA Secretary, Governor, Chancellor sign forest agreement

Governor Pete Ricketts, United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green, and Congressman Jeff Fortenberry took part in a signing ceremony Sept. 4 at the State Capitol to promote good stewardship of Nebraska’s forests.

The Shared Stewardship Agreement convenes interested stakeholders, paves the way for increased collaboration between state and federal agencies, and leverages combined resources to best manage the state’s forests.

The Nebraska Forest Service (NFS), part of the University of Nebraska, manages the state’s 1.5 million acres of forest. To learn more about the mission of NFS, and about Nebraska’s forests, click here.