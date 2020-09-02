AppleJack to be September Hot Topic

Nebraska City News-Press

The Wednesday, Sept. 9, Hot Topics discussion will be "All about AppleJack 2020.”

Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from the ladies at Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce tell us about all the neat things going on this year for AppleJack. There will be some new events and a couple of the old have been moved to other weekends this fall. The AppleJack Harvest Festival, as NCTC is calling it this year, will extend over four weekends starting Sept. 19/20 and going to Oct. 10/11.

Hot Topics is a public forum held from 8 to 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.

New Venue: Hot Topics this month will be held at the large shelter in Wildwood Park, Steinhart Park Road.

Please call the NCTC office for more information. 402-873-6654.