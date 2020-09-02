NPPD testing employees involved in Cooper Nuclear Station outage for COVID-19

Nebraska City News-Press

Cooper Nuclear Station will begin a refueling outage Sept. 26, which is conducted every two years and requires additional contract staffing to complete the work.

In preparation of this evolution, contract personnel will soon be arriving in Auburn for in-processing. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Nebraska Public Power District, in coordination with Auburn Family Health Clinic, has been hosting drive-thru testing for COVID-19 for all incoming contractor personnel during the last two weeks of August and all of September 2020.

Testing is being conducted at the Sheridan Training Facility in Auburn, on the north end of the campus. This testing is for NPPD/CNS outage-support only, and care has been taken to reduce traffic congestion on 11th Street as the station prepares for this project.