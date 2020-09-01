Tallgrass Fiddle Festival will be online event this year

Nebraska City News-Press

Homestead National Monument of America will host free digital fiddling events on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The events will kick off at 10 a.m. with a one-hour fiddle workshop with Debby Greenblatt. This workshop will be virtual and presented on the Zoom platform.

The lesson will be followed by a 1 p.m. Facebook fiddle performance by Terrence Keefe, Chris Sayre, and Steve Hanson. The 45-minute fiddle demonstration will include a live question-and-answer session, so guests can ask about their experience fiddling and judging fiddling competitions.

These two digital events will replace the 2020 Fiddle Festival and acoustic band contest as an effort to maintain the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines.

The Zoom workshop will feature three tunes that were brought to the United States by homesteaders. Greenblatt will teach the tunes by ear and will make PDFs of the songs available after the workshop for those who wish to acquire them. This event will feature live captioning and is open to all.

To register for this free workshop, please email home_information@nps.gov. An invite with the Zoom meeting link will be sent to you prior to the event.