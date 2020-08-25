UNMC seeks research subjects for driving project

Nebraska City News-Press

University of Nebraska Medical Center researchers are seeking participants for a research study aimed at understanding how diabetes affects driver safety.

Though the study is not recruiting drivers with diabetes, it will look at how drivers without diabetes may improve the ability to understand how driving changes in people with diabetes. The study may help in the development of future driving safety tools and technology that support safety, mobility and quality of life in people with diabetes.

The study is led by Matthew Rizzo, MD, chair of the UNMC Department of Neurological Sciences.

The study is seeking people who:

Are between the ages of 35-70 years old;

Have not been diagnosed with diabetes;

Are legally licensed and active drivers.

Expectations for participants:

Six weeks participation

Three study visits (one to four hours in length)

Installation of a camera into the participant's personal vehicle to record how they drive

Must be willing to wear a Fitbit

Participants will receive compensation for their time.

If you are interested in participating and learning more about the study, contact the Mind & Brain Health Labs at 402-559-6870 or email mbhl@unmc.edu.

Research procedures are designed and monitored to minimize the risk of COVID-19.

