Nebraska City News-Press

The final Nebraska City Farmers Market for the 2020 season is coming up on Thursday, Aug. 27.

The Market is on 8th Street between 1st Corso and Central Avenue and features fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items for sale.

The sponsor for the Aug. 27 Farmers Market is the Morton-James Public Library.

The Farmers Market committee is planning to organize Winter Markets later this fall.