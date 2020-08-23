Traffic pursuit begins near Nebraska City, ends in Missouri

Nebraska City News-Press

Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports that on Aug. 21, deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu for speeding on Hwy 2 near the Missouri River.

During the traffic stop, deputies observed indications of drug trafficking and requested a K9 deputy to assist.

Prior to the arrival of the K9, the driver of the vehicle, Cardell Crawford, 22, of Kansas City, Mo., fled from the traffic stop in his vehicle.

A vehicle pursuit was initiated, and the vehicle fled at speeds reaching 130 mph. The vehicle entered Missouri and Missouri law enforcement agencies took over the pursuit.

Spike strips were deployed, and the vehicle stopped near the 52-mile marker of Interstate 29, near St, Joseph, Mo., approximately 85 miles from the start of the pursuit.

A Fremont County K9 was deployed and the occupants were arrested without incident. A search warrant was issued for the vehicle and more than 110 pounds of marijuana were discovered in the vehicle.

Crawford was arrested on suspicion of felony eluding, possession with intent to distribute over 50 kilograms of marijuana, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

The passenger, Brianca Williams, 23, of Kansas City, Mo., was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute over 50 kilograms of marijuana, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Both are being held in Andrew County, Mo., awaiting extradition back to Iowa.

The Holt County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew County Sheriff’s Office, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Patrol, as well as the Mills County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office, assisted the Fremont County K9 Unit and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office with the incident.