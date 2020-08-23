'Take 'em Hunting' challenge set to begin Sept. 1

Nebraska City News-Press

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with AKRS Equipment Solutions, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, and the National Wild Turkey Federation, is launching its second annual Take ’em Hunting challenge to hunters starting Sept. 1.

Participants are encouraged to introduce someone new to hunting during the 2020-2021 hunting seasons, and then upload a photo of their trip to the Game and Parks website. Those who do will be registered to win prizes, including a camo John Deere 590 XUV crossover utility vehicle from AKRS valued at $15,300, among others.

Last year, 2,175 mentors participated, bringing nearly 1,580 first-time hunters into the field to hunt upland, waterfowl, deer, turkey and more.

“Many of us remember someone teaching us the ropes of hunting and inspiring us to have a role in our state’s conservation,” said Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas. “With this challenge, we hope others are inspired, too, while making memories that last a lifetime.”

Hunting is critical to future conservation of our natural resources. Every time a hunter buys a hunting permit or habitat stamp, his or her purchase directly funds programs that support habitat conservation, hunting access, wildlife research and much more. Additionally, excise taxes that hunters pay on firearms, ammunition and other hunting equipment generate an additional $1 billion for conservation work each year.

“In order to maintain our cherished natural resources, we must recruit a new generation of hunters,” Douglas said. “The best thing a hunter can do for conservation is to introduce someone new to hunting.”

Hunting is a great way to spend time outdoors, experience nature, unwind and make memories with friends and family. The Take ’em Hunting effort offers an extra incentive for hunters to take someone along for a hunt. Special youth seasons are an especially great time to take young hunters out.

Prizes will be given away throughout the challenge Sept. 1, 2020, to May 31, 2021, with the grand prize utility vehicle winner announced in June 2021. For more information, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/TakeEmHunting.