State Highway Commission to meet in person and online Aug. 28

Nebraska City News-Press

The State Highway Commission will hold its regular meeting Aug. 28 at 8:30 a.m. at the Nebraska Department of Transportation Central Headquarters, Highway Commission Conference Room, 1500 Highway 2, in Lincoln. You can also attend virtually by dialing 1-415-655-0003. When prompted, enter meeting number 145-023-7263 to connect to the call. If attendees would prefer an access link for computer or mobile viewing, please contact Sarah Soula at 402-479-4871 or sarah.soula@nebraska .gov.

NDOT will make every reasonable accommodation to provide accessible meeting materials for all persons unable to participate by virtual means. Appropriate provisions for persons without internet access or persons with Limited Language Proficiency (LEP) will be made if the Department is notified. If you have a letter you would like read into the public record, please email to sarah.soula@nebraska.gov.

The agenda for the meeting can be found on the NDOT website at http://dot.nebraska.gov/news-media/ by clicking on the “State Highway Commission Meeting” link.