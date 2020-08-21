NC street repairs to continue next week

The Nebraska City Street Department and a general contractor will be making some road repairs at the 11th Street and 6th Corso intersection.

The work is set to begin Aug. 21 with cutting the roadway, with removal and replacement set for Monday, Aug. 24, and Tuesday, Aug. 25

"This work area is very tight and will require some one-lane traffic on a very busy street, so we encourage motorists to be patient and courteous of the construction workers safety," said acting City Administrator Marty Stovall.