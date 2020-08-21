State Patrol works to return South Dakota tank

Nebraska City News-Press

The Nebraska State Patrol is working with the South Dakota National Guard to make sure a large military vehicle reaches its appropriate destination in South Dakota.

This morning, a trooper was made aware that the vehicle, which is used in engineering operations, was sitting on a parked trailer at the Interstate 80 on-ramp near Overton. The trooper found the vehicle and noticed markings which identified that it belongs to the South Dakota National Guard. NSP has since learned that the trailer was abandoned sometime yesterday by the driver of a trucking company contracted to move the vehicle for the Guard.

The vehicle, which is part of the South Dakota National Guard 211th Engineer Company, had been returning to South Dakota after a training mission in California. NSP is working with the South Dakota National Guard to return the vehicle to South Dakota, as well as locate the driver who abandoned the trailer and military vehicle.