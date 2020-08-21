NC Public Schools budget hearing moves to NCHS auditorium

Nebraska City News-Press

Notice is hereby given that a Budget Hearing followed by a Special Meeting of the Board of Education of Otoe County School District 111, in the State of Nebraska, will be held at 5:00 o'clock P.M., August 26, 2020 in the auditorium at Nebraska City High School, 141 Steinhart Park Road, Nebraska City, Nebraska, in the Boardroom, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meetings, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the Superintendent.