NC Council sets Monday afternoon special meeting

The Nebraska City City Council will host a special meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, in the Gary White Memorial Room/Council Chambers at the Rowe Memorial Public Safety Complex, 1516 Central Ave.

Agenda items include

Discussion/action to alter the compensation received by Infinity Aviation, the fixed base operator at Nebraska City Municipal Airport;

Discussion/action to approve the Nebraska City Airport Authority Board resolution approving the authority's tax request for budget year 2020-2021;

Resolution 2851-20 on authorizing exceeding the lid limit by an additional 1 percent for the 2020-2021 fiscal year;

City budget planning for the 2020-2021 fiscal year; and

Discussion/action to approve the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget and schedule a public hearing.

This meeting will not be broadcast via the Zoom platform. It will be in-person only.