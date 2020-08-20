Extension field day now available online

Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska Extension’s weed management and cover crops field day at the South Central Agricultural Laboratory near Clay Center can be accessed virtually, at any time throughout the year. Growers, crop consultant, ag professionals and extension educators are encouraged to join.

The virtual programming was organized by Amit Jhala, weed management specialist, and Martha Mamo, Department Head of Agronomy and Horticulture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, who presents the welcome address.

The virtual field day will also include presentations on the following topics:

Introduction by Amit Jhala

Effects of row spacing by Shaun McDonald, graduate student in the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture

Enlist E3 corn by Jose Sanctis, graduate student in the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture

Early post or late post herbicides by Amit Jhala

Non-GMO white corn by Jenny Reese, Extension

Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) continuing education units are available.

There is no cost to attend the virtual field day.