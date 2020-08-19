Pioneer 3 theatres plans Friday, Aug. 21, reopening

Nebraska City News-Press

Main Street Theatres Inc., the Nebraska-based, 30-year-old family owned and operated theatrical exhibition company, has announced that today (Aug. 21), they will reopen four of their locations shuttered in March as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Included on the list is the Pioneer 3 in Nebraska City.

“While we look forward to opening our doors to guests for the magical, immersive, and shared experience of seeing a movie on one of our Big Screens, my family and I don’t take this responsibility lightly,” said Bill Barstow, Co-CEO and President of Main Street Theatres, Inc.

“The health and safety of all our employees, guests, and the communities we operate in are our absolute top priority,” said Barstow. “As we considered our reopening, we consulted with our employees, public health experts, and the National Association of Theatre Owners to develop policies and procedures for safe operations,” he said. “We are confident that with the support of our guests we can execute this plan."

Reduced auditorium capacity, enhanced cleaning procedures, social distancing standards, reduced show times, mandatory masks, and a simplified concession menu will all be implemented. The entertainment industry has experienced devastating losses since the nation shut down, with many venues closing permanently—and Barstow’s business is not immune.

“The longer our theaters stay closed, the more difficult it will be to reopen in these communities we so deeply care about,” said Barstow. “These theatres are more than just our livelihood, they’re our community—our neighbors,” he said.

The reopening date coincides with the updated release schedule from their studio partners and kicks off with “Unhinged” (Aug. 21), a thriller starring Russell Crowe from the recently launched Solstice Studios. On the same day, Warner Bros. will re-release Christopher Nolan's “Inception,” celebrating the 10th anniversary of the groundbreaking film.

Compelling new releases also include the final installment of the pre-Disney X-Men film series, “The New Mutants” from 20th Century Studios (Aug. 28) and Orion’s “Bill and Ted Face the Music.” The centerpiece of the reopening schedule is the eagerly awaited blockbuster, “Tenet,” from visionary filmmaker Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros. (Sept. 3).

The four theatres that will resume operations on Aug. 21 are: Aksarben Cinema 10 with ACX, Aksarben Village, 2110 South 67th Street, Omaha. Promenade Cinema 14 with ACX, Downtown Sioux City, 924 Fourth Street, Sioux City, Iowa. Pioneer 3, 110 South 11th Street, Nebraska City. Royal 3 Cinema, 33 Central Avenue SW, Le Mars, Iowa.