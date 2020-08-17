NCTC Cutest Pet Contest seeks entries

Entries are now being accepted for Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce's Cutest Pet of 2020 contest.

Visit http://gonebraskacity.com/calendar/cutest-pet-contest/ to download a registration form, and submit it, along with a digital photo of your pet by Aug. 24. Send the completed form and entry fee of $10 to NCTC, Attn: Pam Frana, 806 1st Ave., Nebraska City, NE 68410. Email photos to pfrana@nebraskacity.com.

Online voting will take place from Aug. 27 to Sept. 10 by way of donations to the contest, and winners will be determined by the amount of money raised for each pet.

Money raised goes to the NCTC Scholarship Fund.