Army Corps closes additional levee breaches near Corning, Mo.

Hamburg Reporter

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District closed the third of four breaches earmarked for repair along the Missouri River Levee System L-536, northwest of Corning, Mo., on Thursday, Aug. 13.

The breach closure, denoted as “C” near River Mile 521, followed the recent closure of breach “F” Aug. 8. The closure returns this portion of the levee to a 10-year level of protection, and will improve flood risk management capabilities and allow for follow-on construction efforts to continue. Work is currently underway on breach “A”, and the remainder of the system will be restored by means of a new levee setback.

The repair effort was part of an $8.74 million contract awarded to AECOM Technical Services, Inc. out of Los Angeles, Calif.

For status updates for the Levee System L-536, visit: https://www.nwo.usace.army.mil/Omaha-District-System-Restoration-Team/L536/.

There are more than 350 miles of levees on the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn rivers, and tributaries that experienced significant flood damage since March 2019. Due to the magnitude of damage along these levees, repair efforts will take an extended period of time to complete.

Omaha District’s focus remains on ensuring the safety of citizens and communicating the conditions on the river systems to all of our partners and stakeholders. The Corps continues to provide flood fight assistance to state, local and tribal government agencies.

For regular updates on the repair efforts to flood control structures in the Missouri River Basin, visit the Omaha District’s System Restoration web page at: https://www.nwo.usace.army.mil/Omaha-District-System-Restoration-Team/.