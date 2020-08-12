Medicaid Expansion webinars are now available

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care (MLTC) continues to invite community partners and providers to participate in Medicaid expansion webinars aimed to inform the public about Heritage Health Adult/Medicaid Expansion. To-date, 38 such presentations have been completed over the past month. Providers can learn about how to register for an upcoming presentation in Provider Bulletin 20-26, which is available online at dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Medicaid-Provider-Bulletins.aspx. The aim is to ensure that providers, stakeholders and the community at-large are fully informed about Medicaid expansion

Members of the public who would like to view a similar presentation may do so by visiting dhhs.ne.gov/MedicaidExpansion.

This 12-minute presentation gives an overview of the Heritage Health Adult/Medicaid Expansion program. It also address the application process, who might be eligible for coverage, benefits included in the program, and how enrollees will receive their care.

Heritage Health Adult has expanded Medicaid to lower income adults of working age (19-64 years old). Lower income means earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level. For a single person, this is an income of approximately $17,000 per year. It is estimated that 90,000 additional Nebraskans will be eligible though Medicaid expansion.

All participating Nebraskans will receive a robust and comprehensive services package of physical health, behavioral health, and prescription drugs. Nebraskans who are 19-20 years old, pregnant, or medically frail will also receive dental and vision services, as well as over-the-counter medications.

To apply, individuals can go online to www.ACCESSNebraska.ne.gov or they may call toll free (855) 632-7633; TDD (402) 471-7256 or visit any DHHS office. Be aware that there may be fraudulent websites created and scam artists calling attempting to gain an enrollee's information and identity. Anytime that a call is received by DHHS, staff will identify themselves by name and give their ID number. The enrollee may call back and “State of Nebraska" will be on their caller ID. In addition, all DHHS webpages and email addresses end in (gov) not .com or .org.

Additional information about Medicaid Expansion is available at www.dhhs.ne.gov/MedicaidExpansion.