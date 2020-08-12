Otoe County Commissioners approve community wildfire protection plan

The Otoe County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, Aug. 11, and took the following actions:

Approved the Southeast Nebraska Community Wildfire Protection Plan;

Approved the yearly renewal of the Five Rivers Resource Conservation and Development;

Approved a $51,929 grant from the Nebraska Crime Commission;

Approved a duplicate payment to the Nebraska Department of Revenue for quarterly fuel tax. The department will hold $3,278 and apply it to the county’s next quarterly payment, said Otoe County Clerk Jenny Bassinger.

Tabled discussion on creating a new fund for budget purposes for a future meeting;

Scheduled a Sept. 22 public hearing on the vacation of county roads as descibed here: All of County Road 107 North of H Road, Right-of-way in the East 1⁄2 of Section 3, Township 8N, Range 9E of the 6th P.M., Otoe County, Nebraska. AND All of County Road 91/156, in the West 1⁄2 of the Northeast 1⁄4 of Section 3, Township 8N, Range 9E of the 6th P.M., Otoe County, Nebraska; and

Approved a bid from RDO Truck Center of $149,968.98 for a 2021 Mack dump truck with aluminum box for the County Roads Department. Delivery is expected in 9 to 10 weeks, said County Roads Superintendent Jonathan Brinkman.

The next regularly scheduled Otoe County Board of Commissioners meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.