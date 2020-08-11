Southeast CC to host online scholarship meeting Aug. 14

Nebraska City News-Press

Southeast Community College will host a meeting on the Nebraska Workforce Retraining Initiative Scholarship from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14,

The online webinar will outline on the nuts and bolts of this exciting scholarship opportunity for business, industry and community leaders to provide professional development and short term training free to qualified personnel.

