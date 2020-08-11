DHHS offers COVID-19 resources for college-students, parents

For college students across the U.S., it's safe to say that the fall 2020 semester will look much different than any other semester to date. Not only is there the uncertainty of the global pandemic, causing anxiety, there are also public health concerns about staying physically safe while learning.

Online info for college students

Nebraska's colleges and universities are implementing multiple public health protocols to protect students and employees from contracting the coronavirus. While some policies are universal – practicing social distancing (being 6 feet apart), wearing masks when possible, and frequently washing hands – specifics for each college may be found via the links below.

University of Nebraska System, including the Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses and the University of Nebraska Medical Center: https://nebraska.edu/covid-19

The Nebraska State College System, including Chadron State, Peru State and Wayne State Colleges: https://www.nscs.edu/coronavirus

Bellevue University: https://covid-19.bellevue.edu/

Clarkson College: https://www.clarksoncollege.edu/coronavirus/

College of St. Mary: https://www.csm.edu/fall-semester-2020

Creighton University: https://www.creighton.edu/about/covid-19

Doane University: https://www.doane.edu/fall-2020

Hastings College: https://www.hastings.edu/news/hastings-college-coronavirus-information/

Nebraska Wesleyan University: https://www.nebrwesleyan.edu/about-nwu/covid-19-coronavirus-updates

Union College: https://ucollege.edu/covid-19-faq-for-students

Fear and anxiety about a new disease and what could happen can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions. It's important to remember to practice self-care.

Healthy ways to cope with COVID-19 stress

Know what to do if you are sick and are concerned about COVID-19. Contact a health professional before you start any self-treatment for COVID-19.

Take care of your emotional health. Taking care of your emotional health will help you think clearly and react to the urgent needs to protect yourself.

Know where and how to get treatment and other support services and resources, including counseling or therapy (in person or through telehealth services).

Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including those on social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.

Take care of your body.

Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate.

Eat healthy, well-balanced meals.

Exercise regularly.

Get plenty of sleep.

Avoid excessive alcohol use.

Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.

Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.

Connect with your community or faith-based organizations. While social distancing measures are in place, consider connecting online, through social media, or by phone or mail.

Hotline numbers

Need to talk? It's okay to want to feel better. Reach out to your health provider, to faith-based communities, your community center, or a mental provider near you. There are resources available to help you. They include:

The Nebraska Family Helpline, 1-888-866-8660, can help callers 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Interpreters are available.

The Rural Response Hotline, 1-800-464-0258, offers connections to mental health counseling, information regarding legal assistance, financial clinics, mediation and emergency assistance. Interpreters are available.

The Network of Care can help connect you to mental health services: https://portal.networkofcare.org/Sites/nebraska/mh

If you or a loved one are feeling overwhelmed with emotions, anxiety, or feel like you want to harm yourself or someone else, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255 (English) or 1-888-628-9454.