County Commissioners to meet Tuesday

Nebraska City News-Press

Notice is hereby given that the Otoe County Board of Commissioners will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. The meeting will be held in the County Courtroom (Rom 108) and by the online platform, Zoom. To access the meeting via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4634817683, meeting ID 463 481 7683 through the internet. To join the meeting by telephone, dial 1-312-626-6799 or 1-346-248-7799 and enter the meeting ID number.