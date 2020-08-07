Southeast CC to offer Workforce Training, scholarships

Nebraska City News-Press

Southeast Community College and other Nebraska community colleges will help Nebraskans affected financially because of COVID-19 by offering the Nebraska Workforce Retraining Initiative Scholarship. The initiative is funded by $16 million from the state’s $1.08 billion federal Coronavirus Relief Fund allocation.

“It's important for people to know that job loss as a result of furlough or a closed business isn't the only way to become eligible,” said Rachael McLeod, administrative director of resource development at SCC. “Even if they are working, if their wages decreased or their hours were reduced as a result of COVID, they may be eligible for this training as well.”

Most scholarships will cover the full cost of the training program, with gap financing available to qualifying students to pay for most non-covered costs. McLeod said SCC will allocate around $3.2 million among 3,000 scholarships throughout its 15-county service area. She advises potential applicants to apply by Aug. 23, 2020.

“This scholarship opportunity is about moving quickly to train and place persons whose employment has been negatively impacted by COVID,” said Greg Adams, Nebraska Community College Association executive director. “Knowing the labor needs of Nebraska’s employers and moving quickly to provide needed training is what our colleges are prepared to do.”

All WRI programs are set to begin this fall, with most ending by December and some lasting until early spring. Examples of the programs being offered include computer training, healthcare, business administration, welding technology, truck driving/CDL, and criminal justice. A full program list, and more information, is available at getnebraskagrowing.nebraska.gov.

For more information about the scholarship, including eligibility criteria and SCC’s offerings, go to https://www.southeast.edu/nwri/