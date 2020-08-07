Nebraska Arts Council seeks license plate design

Nebraska City News-Press

The Nebraska Arts Council (NAC) is seeking designs for a new "Support the Arts" license plate. On Friday, July 31, Nebraska Legislative Bill 942, introduced by Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt was passed. This bill allows for the Nebraska Arts Council to create a new specialty license plate, where the proceeds from plate sales will provide funding support for the newly passed legislation for Creative Districts throughout Nebraska.

The NAC believes the Nebraska arts community should have the opportunity to design our state’s arts plate. We are seeking artists to envision an iconic license plate that renders Nebraska in a unique, artistic and exciting way.

Due to the Legislature’s late session, our timeline is short. We ask that artists submit their license plate design by Monday, Aug. 31. The selected artist will receive $500 for their design, and bragging rights that his or her design is on cars supporting the arts throughout the great state of Nebraska.

More information on the project, including design requirements and the submission process can be found here.

The Nebraska Arts Council (NAC), a state agency, provides numerous grants, services and special initiatives that help sustain and promote the arts throughout Nebraska. NAC is supported by the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Nebraska Legislature and National Endowment for the Arts.