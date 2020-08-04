Temporary waiver for online Hunter Education still in place

With fall hunting seasons coming up, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds hunters of temporary Hunter Education changes from which they can benefit.

Until further notice, online-only Hunter Education courses, without the Hunt Safe Session requirement, is allowed for ages 11 and older in Nebraska.

Youth ages 11-15 who take the online Hunter Education course normally are required to attend a two-hour Hunt Safe Session before they can receive a certificate of completion. That Hunt Safe Session requirement temporarily has been waived since Game and Parks has limited the size and available number of classes in the interest of public health due to COVID-19. Those 11- to 15-year-olds who complete the online course will be certified, though they are encouraged to take an available Hunt Safe Session in the future.

The Hunt Safe Session is a two-hour review focusing on equipment safety for firearms and archery, tree-stand safety and shoot/don’t shoot scenarios.

The reduction in class sizes, including Hunt Safe Sessions and Hunter Education classroom courses, are a proactive effort to prevent the potential for spread of COVID-19.

For more on Hunter Education and to view available in-class courses and online courses, visit: OutdoorNebraska.gov/huntereducation.