'Schools and Sports Updates' to be featured at August Hot Topics in Wildwood Park

Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce, Inc., announces the “Schools and Sports Updates from Lourdes and NCPS” as the topic for the Wednesday, Aug. 12, Hot Topics discussion.

Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from Curt Feilmeier and Jon Borer from Lourdes and Mark Fritch and Matt Koehler, from NCPS, talk about the upcoming year in school and sports that will be able to take place. It should be interesting.

Hot Topics is a public forum held from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.

New Venue: Hot Topics this month will be held at the large shelter in Wildwood Park, Steinhart Park Road.

Please call the NCTC office for more information. 402-873-6654.