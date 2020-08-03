Road work planned on Spur 66-A

Weather permitting, a chip seal project will begin tomorrow (Aug. 4) on S-66A, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Chip seal is an application of an asphalt binder to a roadway surface followed by aggregate.

State maintenance forces will be performing a chip seal from Reference Post 0 to Reference Post 8, from Palmyra to Douglas. The work is anticipated to take two days. One-lane traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and put phones down.